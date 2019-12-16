Several schools announce early closures due to approaching severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems have announced early closures for Monday as severe weather continues moving toward Alabama.
Severe weather is expected to enter western Alabama after 4 p.m. You can view the full forecast here.
School systems closing early (and times) include:
- Pickens County Schools - 12:15 p.m.
- Haleyville City Schools - 1 p.m.
- Lamar County Schools - 1 p.m.
- Walker County Schools - 1:30 p.m.
- Hale County Schools - 2 p.m.
This list will be updated as needed.
