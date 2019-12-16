Preparing for the severe weather expected Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been quite a while since we had any severe weather to worry about, so many people might not be in the frame of mind to be aware of the dangers.
“These thunderstorms coming in west to east, it’s primarily after three or four o’clock in the afternoon for west Alabama,” says Jill Gilardi.
And these storms could pack a punch. The major threat is straight line winds, which means a lot of people may have to redecorate.
“If you have any inflatables outside, you know, Santa, things like that, we don’t want Santa to go flying so just make sure some of those are tethered down,” says Jill.
And folks in mobile homes and trailers, need to especially keep an eye and ear out for any danger.
“Because it doesn’t take very much for there to be impacts. Remember all it takes is a tree coming down on a mobile home and you could have some major devastation.”
With such strong winds, there is the possibility of a tornado, so staying off the roads is a good idea if you can help it.
“We want to be as close as we can to a safe place, just in case there is a warning issued. So hold off until the storms pass before you do some traveling, or do it way ahead of the storm arrival time.”
Which will be close to 7:00 p.m. for those in the Birmingham area and into the overnight hours, which is why it’s crucial to have several ways to get those alerts.
“Make sure your weather radio is ready to go, it has fresh batteries, just by chance you get a warning overnight, you need something to wake you up.”
