Multi-million dollar children’s activity hub coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mega-house for children’s fun learning activities is coming to Tuscaloosa.
As you can guess by the name, the Saban Center will be named after Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.
The Nick’s Kids Foundation will make a $250,000 contribution to the Saban Center project. On top of that, the Saban family put $1 million towards the new venture over the weekend too.
There are renderings of what the center will look like, very innovative and eye catching for the whole family to experience.
This huge City of Tuscaloosa project will bring together the children’s hands-on museum, the Tuscaloosa Public Library, the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre and a community black-box theater in a unique partnership all in one building.
As part of the City’s Elevate Tuscaloosa Initiative, the Saban Center will bring STEM programs together with arts and interactive learning for children and families in Tuscaloosa. In addition to the center, a public park will be featured on the Black Warrior River and attach to the river walk, designed to be more bike and pedestrian friendly.
The park portion connected to the center is set to open in Spring in 2021 and the Saban Center itself should be complete by Winter 2023.
Click here for more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.