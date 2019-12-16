‘Guardian angels’ help Hoover woman broken down on I-459

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman was seconds from calling for help while stuck on the side of the highway, but she says two men she now calls her guardian angels stepped in to help.
ADonna B. was on her way home from work she said she hit so something on I-459. She pulled over and found a large bolt in her back passenger tire which caused it to go flat. She said before she could call for her she noticed blue lights.
"A state trooper pulled up behind me. I was so glad to see him," said ADonna B.
Not only did the trooper check on ADonna, he wanted to help.
"He was a very nice gentleman. He offered to help change my tire," said ADonna B.
As the trooper got to work, ADonna said they realized her spare tire was also nearly flat.
"Out of nowhere this next angel came." said ADonna B.
This man also offered to help.
"He had everything that we needed," said ADonna.
The unknown man put air in the spare tire and helped mount it. ADonna said she thanked the men and even offered them money, but they both refused.
ADonna B. said she didn’t get their names but she will be forever grateful to them. As another “thank you” for their gift of kindness, ADonna B wanted to share her gift with them.
“To the two gentleman, my guardian angels I call them: Have yourself a merry little Christmas night,” ADonna B. sang. “Thank you so much. Merry Christmas, everybody.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.