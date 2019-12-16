FIRST ALERT: Potential of severe storms Monday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a very mild and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s. Southerly winds are bringing in moisture and warmer temperatures ahead of our next cold front developing to our west. We will have a chance to see spotty showers during the morning and early afternoon hours, but we don’t anticipate any strong or severe storms with the first batch of rain. We should remain mostly cloudy today with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Combination of warm temperatures and a dynamic weather system will help produce strong and severe storms to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi during the afternoon hours. Storms are expected to move into west Alabama as early as 4 p.m. Storms will continue to move to the east and impact our area through the overnight hours.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5 - has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Central Mississippi and into parts of west Alabama, including Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, and western parts of Hale and Tuscaloosa counties. These are the locations that have the greatest chance to see a few severe storms after 4 p.m. Main threats include damaging winds up to 60-70 mph, isolated tornadoes, and a small threat for large hail. Rest of Central Alabama is under a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5. It means our threat is lower, but we still can’t rule out a couple of storms turning severe. ALL of Central Alabama has the potential to see an isolated tornado, but the threat lowers as you go into east Alabama. The greatest combination of severe ingredients look to develop in west Alabama (areas along and west of I-65) today. It is this area we have the greatest concern of seeing storms becoming severe. We believe storms could move along I-65 between 7-11 p.m. Storms will begin to move into east Alabama after 11 p.m. and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT: We highly suggest you have multiple ways to receive weather updates and warnings. We encourage everyone to download the WBRC First Alert Weather App and to use a NOAA Weather Radio. Make sure you have a plan in place in case you need to go to your safe spot. Our severe potential this evening is not expected to be a high impact or widespread threat. We anticipate a lot of heavy rain and gusty winds with most storms. Most of us will see wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. Storms that turn severe could produce gusts up to 60 mph. Hail will be a small threat if discrete storms can form ahead of the broken line of storms. We could see rainfall totals of 0.5″ to 1.5″ through tomorrow morning. Flooding won’t be a major concern, but we can’t rule out flash flooding in some spots that continuously see heavy rain over a short period of time.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: We expect most of the storms to move out of east Alabama by early Tuesday morning. Severe threat will be over by that time, and temperatures will begin to drop from the 60s to the 50s. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the day tomorrow. By Tuesday evening, temperatures could drop into the 40s. It will be very breezy tomorrow as northwest winds bring in colder air. We could see wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. Make sure you secure your outdoor furniture and decorations not only for today, but for tomorrow’s wind as well.
MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: We will start in the upper 20s Wednesday morning with highs climbing into the upper 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with clouds returning on Friday. A small disturbance could give us a rain chance Saturday, but it does not look like we’ll see a lot of rain with it. Next Sunday is looking dry with temperatures warming up near 60°F.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest information regarding our severe potential this evening and tonight. We will keep you updated through the app, social media, on our website, and through television.
Have a safe Monday!
