FIRST ALERT: Potential of severe storms Monday evening

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5 - has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Central Mississippi and into parts of west Alabama, including Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, and western parts of Hale and Tuscaloosa counties. These are the locations that have the greatest chance to see a few severe storms after 4 p.m. Main threats include damaging winds up to 60-70 mph, isolated tornadoes, and a small threat for large hail. Rest of Central Alabama is under a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5. It means our threat is lower, but we still can’t rule out a couple of storms turning severe. ALL of Central Alabama has the potential to see an isolated tornado, but the threat lowers as you go into east Alabama. The greatest combination of severe ingredients look to develop in west Alabama (areas along and west of I-65) today. It is this area we have the greatest concern of seeing storms becoming severe. We believe storms could move along I-65 between 7-11 p.m. Storms will begin to move into east Alabama after 11 p.m. and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.