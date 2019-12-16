EMA director recalls tornado that wiped out a neighborhood in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The storm system that swept through the state 19 years ago Monday left its most significant damage in Etowah County.
It wiped out most of a neighborhood and inspired one man to a career in public safety.
An F-3 tornado touched down in a neighborhood in the Coates Bend Community, north of Gadsden and Northeast of Hokes Bluff.
Fortunately there were no fatalities but there were 14 injuries, and some 250 homes damaged or destroyed.
The EMA director of nearby Calhoun County, Michael Barton, says he grew up in that neighborhood, still lived nearby, and still went to that church.
"It's what started my public safety career. I responded to that storm, it struck from my home about a mile away. Struck my church, struck many of my friends' homes, and that's what inspired me to start public safety, and I've done it ever since for 19 years," says Barton, who also worked an occasional tornado as the chief deputy of Etowah County before becoming the director of the Calhoun County EMA.
Barton spent the 19th anniversary day preparing for the threat of severe weather in his area.
Then-governor Don Siegelman said at the time it was the worst damage he saw, when he toured the aftermath of that day’s cells, even the deadly ones in the Tuscaloosa area.
A church that was still reeling from a church van crash that injured a number of young people months earlier, also sustained a moderate amount of damage.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.