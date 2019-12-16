Curtis Flowers granted bond after being tried six times for same crime

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Winona man who’s been tried six times for the same crime was given a $250,000 bond.
Curtis Flowers, 49, was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture store in Winona.
Flowers appeared in court Monday to ask the judge to set bond while he waits to find out if he’ll face a seventh trial.
Rob McDuff from the Mississippi Center for Justice, who is also Flowers’ attorney, released the following statement regarding his client.
After nearly 23 years in prison, Curtis Flowers will be released on bail as we continue to pursue justice in this long and costly case. Given the evidence of his innocence that continues to surface as time goes by, as well as his excellent prison conduct and the fact that he has no criminal record, bail was required by the law under the unusual circumstances of this case. We are very pleased that he will finally have some measure of freedom and be able to spend time with his wonderful family. At the beginning of the new year, we will move forward with our efforts to obtain a dismissal of the charges. This has been a long and costly process, and there is no need to continue wasting taxpayer money on this misguided prosecution that has been plagued by misconduct and racial discrimination.
The first three guilty verdicts against him were thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The next two trials ended in hung juries, and his most recent guilty verdict was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
