Combination of Christmas lights, Christmas shopping tie up traffic in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Oxford residents say the jolliest time of the year is turning into the most traffic-congested time of the year.
The “Magic of Lights” show kicked off the week of Thanksgiving and has been drawing record crowds to Choccolocco Park.
It’s also drawing more traffic to Leon Smith Parkway, which already has a lot of traffic due to the Oxford Exchange, Oxford Commons and Christmas shopping season.
That led to major traffic tie-ups this past Saturday night, with some motorists complaining it took hours to get through that section of highway.
Blogger Nathan Young called the traffic "horrible," and took numerous photos of the lined-up cars.
“If you are thinking about going to the Oxford Christmas lights tonight, DON’T it’s gridlock,” said Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis in a Facebook post. “Traffic backed all the way back to McDonald’s. Four hours in traffic.”
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge says so far that's been the only night with traffic problems.
"Peak holiday shopping time, between the hours of five and eight," Partridge told WBRC when we asked him what caused the tie-up. "You had a lot of people out here, and roads can only hold so much. But we're very fortunate, that people are wanting to come to the city, wanting to spend money, wanting to see these lights and have a family get-together."
Partridge advises shoppers to come early and spread out their Christmas shopping hours, and they’ll have a good time and not get caught up in the Christmas shopping traffic.
