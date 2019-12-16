Buttermilk Lipstick: Moravian Snowflake Cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Working with small pieces of dough, roll it out onto a well floured surface to a 1/16-inch thickness. Lift & flip the dough over during the procedure several times to ensure it is not sticking to the surface. Portion shapes using a 3 3/4-inch snowflake cutter. Carefully transfer them to parchment paper-lined half sheet pans using a pancake spatula, if necessary, spacing 1-inch apart. Bake, in batches on the center rack, 9 to 11 minutes or until the tops of the cookies appear set & they are golden around the edges. Cool completely on the pans.