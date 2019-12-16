Buttermilk Lipstick: Moravian Snowflake Cookies

Ingredients:
1/4 cup softened butter
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
3 Tbsp molasses
2 Tbsp whole buttermilk
1 cup all purpose flour
1/4 tsp baking soda
1 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
3/4 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/8 tsp ground allspice
A pinch of kosher salt
11 Tbsp powdered sugar
1 tsp meringue powder
1 Tbsp hot water
Directions:
Cream the butter & the sugar in an electric stand mixer on Medium speed until light & airy, about 4 minutes. Add the molasses & the buttermilk & blend until combined. Stop the mixer occasionally & scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula. Whisk together the flour, the soda, the cinnamon, the ginger, the nutmeg, the allspice & the salt in a small bowl. Add to the butter mixture & blend on Medium-Low speed just until combined. The dough will be very soft. Turn it out onto a well floured surface & knead into a disc. Place in plastic wrap. Freeze 1 hour or chill 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Working with small pieces of dough, roll it out onto a well floured surface to a 1/16-inch thickness. Lift & flip the dough over during the procedure several times to ensure it is not sticking to the surface. Portion shapes using a 3 3/4-inch snowflake cutter. Carefully transfer them to parchment paper-lined half sheet pans using a pancake spatula, if necessary, spacing 1-inch apart. Bake, in batches on the center rack, 9 to 11 minutes or until the tops of the cookies appear set & they are golden around the edges. Cool completely on the pans.
Combine the powdered sugar, the meringue powder & the hot water in a bowl. Place in a piping bag fit with a 00 tip. Pipe lines over the surface of the cookies to resemble snowflakes. Let stand 30 minutes.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.