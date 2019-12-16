All 4 tornado shelters open in B’ham ahead of expected severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. All four tornado shelters are open. Officials say they will remain open until the expiration of the tornado watch.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says it is prepared to respond to weather events.
The storm shelters are located at the following addresses:
Sandusky - Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway - Birmingham, AL 35214
Pratt City - Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street Pratt - Birmingham, AL 35214
Smithfield Estates - 1707-B Huntington Drive - Birmingham, AL 35214
South Hampton - 565 Sheridan Road - Birmingham, AL 35214
