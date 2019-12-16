All 4 tornado shelters open in B’ham ahead of expected severe weather

All 4 tornado shelters open in B’ham ahead of expected severe weather
(Source: National Weather Service)
By WBRC Staff | December 16, 2019 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. All four tornado shelters are open. Officials say they will remain open until the expiration of the tornado watch.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says it is prepared to respond to weather events.

The storm shelters are located at the following addresses:

Sandusky - Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway - Birmingham, AL 35214

Pratt City - Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street Pratt - Birmingham, AL 35214

Smithfield Estates - 1707-B Huntington Drive - Birmingham, AL 35214

South Hampton - 565 Sheridan Road - Birmingham, AL 35214

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.