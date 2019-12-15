Tools to keep yourself safe while holiday shopping

“And if I want to use it as a blunt instrument to strike, I’m going to have it in my fist this way. If the threat level is even higher than that and I need to have the blade out because I am intending probably to use it, then I’m going to open it up. Maybe I need to have it somewhat concealed. If it’s concealed, it’s going to be down here by my leg. If I need to use it pretty quickly, so I think, I’m going to have it in a much more combat-ready stance," says Newland.