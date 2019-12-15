Three children killed in crash involving 18-wheeler on I-55 in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three children were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-55 in Madison County Saturday evening.
They were a 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old girl.
The survivors of the crash have been identified as 27-year-old Kegela Landfair and 59-year-old Angela Pepper, both of Pickens.
A 6-month-old infant girl also survived the crash and was taken to UMMC.
The surviving adults and child were taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Master Sergeant Eric Henry with Mississippi Highway Patrol says that an 18-wheeler and a Nissan Altima were traveling northbound in the right lane when the 18-wheeler struck the back of the Altima, sending it into the guardrail.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Henry says that the Altima was going slower than 70 mph because of issues with low tire pressure when the accident happened.
An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
