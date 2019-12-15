Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am this morning for areas south of a Geiger-Billingsley-Auburn line. Traveling south of Birmingham this morning the visibility may go below one-quarter mile at times early this morning due to areas of fog. Allow extra time for travel.
Then, there will be a chance for severe thunderstorms across all of Central Alabama during the late afternoon and overnight hours on Monday. The storms are expected to begin as early as 4 pm and continue through 4 am Tuesday morning. Tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and quarter size hail will all be possible during this period.
Today, skies will remain mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures around 60. Conditions should remain rain-free for much of the day although there could be a few showers in West Alabama tonight. Moisture will begin increasing through the remainder of the weekend with breezy winds from the south bringing the Gulf moisture north across Central Alabama. With the persistent clouds, however, there will be more limited instability than would be seen with a higher severe weather threat. Still, we could see the development of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and perhaps some hail. The timing of the system has slowed and Severe Storm development is now not expected until late afternoon but the threat could last through the early morning hours Tuesday.
Conditions will remain cloudy through most of the day Tuesday although clearing should begin Tuesday night as colder, drier air rushes in behind the storm system. Conditions will then remain mostly clear with cool afternoons and below freezing overnight temperatures through most of the remainder of the week. The next weather system will bring increasing clouds and a chance for showers Friday and Saturday.
