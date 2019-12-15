Sunday Morning Weather

Today, skies will remain mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures around 60. Conditions should remain rain-free for much of the day although there could be a few showers in West Alabama tonight. Moisture will begin increasing through the remainder of the weekend with breezy winds from the south bringing the Gulf moisture north across Central Alabama. With the persistent clouds, however, there will be more limited instability than would be seen with a higher severe weather threat. Still, we could see the development of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and perhaps some hail. The timing of the system has slowed and Severe Storm development is now not expected until late afternoon but the threat could last through the early morning hours Tuesday.