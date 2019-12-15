2 people shot and killed, 1 injured at Jefferson County apartment complex

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting at an apartment complex Jefferson County Saturday, killed two people and injured one.
The incident occurred at 74 Tammera Trail at Tammera Place Apartments. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, two people were shot to death at the location. A third person was shot nearby and transported to an area hospital.
Investigators believe two shootings are connected. It is also believed the shooting may have been about drugs.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
