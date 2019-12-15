LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in landslide vote

Burrow, a senior, blended perfectly with first-year LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady and produced the most prolific offense in school history. Playing in a version n offense similar to the one Drew Brees runs for the New Orleans Saints, Burrow has shown accuracy and quick decision-making similar to his childhood idol. With at least one game left, Burrow has passed for 4,715 yards and is completing 77.9% percent of his passes, on pace to set an NCAA record.