Gunfight at motorcycle club leaves one injured

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an altercation at a Fairfield motorcycle club.
According to authorities, the incident took place around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday morning. Deputies were called to a shooting at Hell Lovers Motorcycle club in Fairfield.
When they arrived, deputies were told that a former member had been asked to leave. The former member pulled a gun and pointed it at a club member.
The club member member then pulled his own gun and fired at the ex-member. The ex-member was injured and fled the scene on foot.
Deputies located the former member in a nearby abandoned house. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation.
