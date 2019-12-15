Charity softball tournament raises money for injured Sylacauga officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lots of support Saturday for a Sylacauga officer who was pulled from his burning vehicle after a car accident with a logging truck last month.
Joseph Elson has known Sylacauga Police Officer Blake McGhee for nine years. He organized this softball tournament as a way of helping McGhee’s family with hospital expenses. McGhee spent a couple weeks in the hospital and had multiple surgeries after an accident with a logging truck that caused his patrol SUV to catch fire. McGhee was trapped inside and was pulled out through the window by a fellow officer who was following behind him, and a few passersby who stopped to help.
It’s been a busy year for the McGhee’s. His wife just gave birth to their son five months ago. Elson was also deployed with Blake in the Army National Guard and now the two live in the same community.
“So it definitely brings us closer together. Not saying me and Blake wouldn’t be close if we hadn’t done that, but it makes him like family. And at the end of the day, you’re going to do whatever you can for family,” says Elson.
Tickets were $20 a person. They also raffled off a bat and sold jerseys specially made for the tournament.
