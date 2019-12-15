Charity softball tournament raises money for injured Sylacauga officer

Joseph Elson has known Sylacauga Police Officer Blake McGhee for nine years. He organized this softball tournament as a way of helping McGhee’s family with hospital expenses. McGhee spent a couple weeks in the hospital and had multiple surgeries after an accident with a logging truck that caused his patrol SUV to catch fire. McGhee was trapped inside and was pulled out through the window by a fellow officer who was following behind him, and a few passersby who stopped to help.