911 call from kidnapped woman leads authorities to body in the woods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies discover a woman’s body in the woods, near St. VIncent’s East, after receiving a 911 call from a woman who had been kidnapped.
Friday afternoon at 4:42 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who said she was being held against her will at an apartment complex in Centerpoint. Deputies arrived at Woodside Condominiums to find a woman falling down the stairs with her hands bound together by zip ties. The woman was rescued and treated for her injuries at the scene,
The woman informed the deputies that she knew about a homicide that had occured. This information led detectives to search a wooded area off Medical Park Drive East, where the found a woman’s body.
Sheriff’s Detectives have the suspects and are tracking their location.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
