Anonymous donations pay off $70K in layaway purchases

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Anonymous donations have paid off $70,000 in layaway purchases at two Walmart stores in Alabama.

A company spokesman says someone paid off $45,000 in purchases at a store in the east Alabama city of Anniston on Monday.

He says someone paid off another $25,000 in layaway purchases two days later at a Walmart in nearby Oxford.

It’s unclear whether the same person was responsible for both donations.

Customers who arrived to pick up layaway items on Monday got a note that says: “God loves you. Jesus paid the price.”

