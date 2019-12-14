Tuscaloosa Salvation Army receives $5,300 check to help replace stolen gifts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts, stolen from the Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa earlier this week, have now been replaced, thanks to the community’s generosity.
A handful of organizations have stepped up to make sure thousands of kids get to open presents on Christmas.
This week, the Tuscaloosa Association of realtors presented a $5,300 check to the Salvation Army. The money helped to buy gifts that were stolen from the Angel Tree program.
Major Brenda Shafer is grateful for all the support and thankful thousands of children will have a Merry Christmas this year.
"It's a really giving community and it makes our hearts feel so good that all these kids will be provided for at Christmas this year. We went out and spent more money, so we have enough toys right now we believe. Some of the older kids 10, 11 and 12 years old needed more toys. So we went and picked up some things for them,” Major Shafer said.
Shafer says they have toys for nearly 1,200 children. They will distribute those gifts on Monday. In the meantime, the Salvation Army has 24-hour security now at its toy warehouse in Tuscaloosa.
