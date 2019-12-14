Some 750 Gadsden Goodyear workers take buyout from the company

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Some 750 Goodyear workers will no longer work for the plant after next week.
The company announced it would make voluntary buyout agreements available to workers a few months ago, and now 750 workers have accepted them.
Those who are laid off will be separated from the company December 15th. For the ones who are active, the buyouts will take effect December 20th.
Union officials say they’ve heard from people throughout the community, who are concerned not only for the newly unemployed workers, but also for the rest of the community.
“Obviously there’s a lot of concern that many people being exited or signing up to take these separation payments, you know, I’m sure it’ll have a negative effect on the community,” Jack Mitchell, the vice president of United Steelworkers Local 12, says.
Mitchell says this leaves the plant’s current worker level just over 500. He says that’s the lowest number of employees at the 90-year-old plant since the late 1990s.
In 1999, the company announced plans to close the plant, but the Firestone/Ford Explorer controversy resulted in Ford ordering an emergency ticket to meet its tire demands.
USW local president Mickey Ray Williams says the plant still makes tires for Ford, and also continues to make some for Chrysler, which began ordering them for its new-generation Chargers in the mid-2000s.
Williams has previously blamed the current layoffs and buyouts, on Goodyear tires being manufactured in Mexico.
