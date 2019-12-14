Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Very damp and cool conditions have produced fog across portions of the area. Visibility will fall below 1 mile at times. The area of low pressure has shifted east this morning but we will still see an abundance of clouds through the day. There will be a few areas of sunshine and afternoon temperatures will range from 55-60.
Our active weather pattern will continue in the week ahead with the chance for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening but first high pressure will be anchored over the area tomorrow before our next system approaches Sunday night and Monday. Rain will likely continue through at least Tuesday morning although rain chances may linger through the afternoon in areas to the south and east. Highs will be near 70 Monday afternoon before the cold front moves through Monday night and Tuesday.
This is the system which will produce a chance for Severe Storms Monday afternoon and evening as the air becomes increasingly unstable across the entire region. This weather set-up could produce a few Super-Cell thunderstorms and will include the threat for tornadoes so we continue to see the chance for severe thunderstorms across all of Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday from 2 pm until 2 am. Tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and quarter size hail will all be possible.
Drier conditions return Wednesday behind the cold front with much cooler temperatures as temperatures top out in the 45-54 degree range while overnight lows drop back below freezing Thursday and Friday morning
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.