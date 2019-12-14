Saturday Morning Weather

This is the system which will produce a chance for Severe Storms Monday afternoon and evening as the air becomes increasingly unstable across the entire region. This weather set-up could produce a few Super-Cell thunderstorms and will include the threat for tornadoes so we continue to see the chance for severe thunderstorms across all of Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday from 2 pm until 2 am. Tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and quarter size hail will all be possible.