Newlyweds earn Masters Degrees together from UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - History was made tonight at UAB with the first married couple graduating together, after pursuing a degree in the same discipline.
Shakima and Steven Wilson were giddy with love for each other and excitement that they reached this milestone together.
The couple earned their masters in Communication Management.
Their love is rooted in UAB. The two met while performing with UAB’s Gospel Choir in undergrad. They even got married on UAB’s Homecoming weekend this year.
The two said pursuing their masters together was special because they could support each other the whole way.
“That was amazing, having my best friend there. Little jokes that may happen throughout class - I can look at him and we know exactly what we’re laughing at,” said Shakima Wilson.
“I feel like Shakima is the best helpmate and the best compliment I’ve received. I’ll take her everywhere I go. It’s the best feeling in the world to know that you’ve got somebody in your corner, on your side, got your back all the time. That’s special,” said Steven Wilson.
The couple says they would like to open a family guidance center that provides counseling services.
