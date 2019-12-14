New Tuscaloosa daytime curfew to take effect in January

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is hoping a new daytime curfew will keep students in school and out of trouble. This week, city council passed the curfew, which makes it illegal for minors to be unsupervised in public from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city is hoping it also cuts down on crime.
"We've got too many young people out on the streets that definitely need to be in school,” Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said. "All the shootings we've had, a large amount of car break-ins have come during the school hours and it’s been the kids that are always the ones that missing in school."
The new curfew rules also make parents more accountable. Parents could face fines and jail time. They could also be assigned to a parent academy to school them on the potential dangers of leaving their children alone.
"There’s a lot of kids that parents or their guardians don’t care whether they go to school or not. This way we’re going to make them care,” Tyner said.
The city is making some exceptions with students who are home-schooled or take college classes.
“I don’t want to get into a situation where you’ve got a kid doing duel enrollment at UA or Shelton State and they’re detained on the side of the road..embarrassment..why they call the school and say..is this kid supposed to be out?” Tyner said.
The daytime curfew will go into effect in January. There’s already a teen curfew in Tuscaloosa, effective Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
