Man accused of firing assault rifle in Center Point apartment complex, sends stray bullets flying into homes

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants your help. They are searching for a man who fired what is described as an assault rifle, at a person in a Center Point Apartment complex last Saturday afternoon. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is growing concern someone may be.
The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Cordin Tevon Garrett. He is 5′7″ and about 140 pounds.
It was about . A man known to Garrett was walking across the parking lot of . Witnesses say Garrett was walking around Woodside Condominiums around 1 o’clock last Saturday afternoon, with what some describe as an assault rifle. Garrett saw a man he knew and fired the gun. He missed but several stray bullets went into nearby condos. No one was hurt.
The two men know each other, but the exact reason for Garrett’s attack is unknown to detectives. There are reports that Garrett also walks around with a pistol. It’s believed that Garrett lives in the area. Jefferson County authorities consider him dangerous.
“What he did was extremely dangerous, extremely reckless. There is concern that this could happen again. Somebody could get injured or killed if they can’t find him and get him into custody,” J.M. Davis, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information about Garrett. You can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers either at 205-254-7777 or on the P3 Tip app.
