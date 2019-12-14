Father of student allegedly assaulted by Opelika teacher has message for special needs parents

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The father of a child who was reportedly assaulted by an Opelika teacher is speaking out.
60-year-old Gwendolyn Ingram is now in police custody in connection to the alleged assault that happened Monday. Opelika City Schools confirmed Ingram is an employee at Carver Primary School and is on administrative leave.
The father of the student has a message to parents of children with special needs.
"Just keep a close eye on your kids at all times,” he said. “Make sure you’re very attendant at their school. When they come home, pay attention to their body, check their bodies out, especially if they’re autistic, nonverbal, and can’t tell you anything. Just keep a close eye on your kids.”
According to the school’s website, Ingram is a special education teacher.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-405-5220.
