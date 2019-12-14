Birmingham tops list for job growth, according to national survey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a job in 2020, Forbes says Birmingham is among the best in business.
Forbes spotlighted Birmingham as one of the top markets for job growth in 2020, even beating out some competitor cities.
That’s according to a new survey conducted by Manpower Employment Outlook. More businesses in the city are looking to increase job openings rather than downsize.
“For this study to show we have a little bit better outlook than some of our other markets, especially Nashville and Atlanta, which have been high growth markets, that’s definitely a positive sign for Birmingham as we move into 2020,” said Ty West, Birmingham Business Journal.
In the Forbes article, metro Birmingham tied for the 10th spot along with dozens of other cities. Our partners at the Birmingham Business Journal flushed through that data in the report. Based on their research, out of more than 100 metro cities surveyed, we actually rank 29.
“People are expecting job growth, they’re expecting revenue to go up. All these things are positive,” said Ty West, BBJ.
West says the city has created jobs in fields across the board; including leisure, hospitality, and the medical field. But West says as promising as the news is of job availability, the next question we have to ask is who will fill them.
“Metros around the nation are struggling with workforce development. Frankly too many jobs for the talent we have. I think that’s been a call to action for a lot of people, figuring out ways to unlock often some of the often overlooked aspects of our economy,” said West.
According to the BBJ, this positive outlook matches the growth metro Birmingham has seen recently. Through October, metro Birmingham’s employment was up about 10,000 jobs.
