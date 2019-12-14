Birmingham AT&T customers can now enjoy a 5G network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AT&T announced Friday that consumers in Birmingham now have access to their new 5G network.
So what is it and how does it benefit you?
First, this is only for AT&T customers. If you are with another provider, you won’t be able to access 5G until that provider has it.
You also have to have a phone that accepts 5G.
However, if you do have access to the network, tech experts say there are a lot of benefits.
“Think of it like this, it’s a smaller pipe of data being able to get through on a 4G. It’s going to be a larger pipe, that will allow more data to flow through and more devices. So essentially what it does is picks up the speed for you, and you’re going to see a noticeable speed difference if you are using a 5G phone,” said Chris White, Complete3 Tech Solutions.
