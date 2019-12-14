ArtPlay celebrates holiday season, inspires others to explore creativity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Alys Stephens Center’s ArtPlay house opened its doors to celebrate the upcoming new year and inspire others to get creative.
ArtPlay offers camps, classes. and workshops for all ages, so people can explore the visual and performing arts.
They celebrated their winter and spring classes Friday night and look forward to announcing their summer camps
“Anybody that is looking to explore their creativity, whether they’ve taken one class, or they’ve taken classes all their life, they can come and learn something new that they’ve never learned before,” said ArtPlay Director Heath Mixon. “So if they’ve ever wanted to be an actor, or learn how to sing, or learn how to paint a picture, they have the opportunity to explore that here.”
