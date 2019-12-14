ALDOT: Second turn lane to help relieve traffic congestion on I-65 in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is looking to relieve traffic for drivers on Highway 31 in Alabaster, by way of a second left turn lane.
Those who live in Alabaster near the I-65 widening project have to deal with some major traffic delays. One trouble spot is where Highway 31 crosses over I-65. Engineers say there is major congestion with cars wait to turn and merge onto I-65 northbound. They hope to relieve that congestion by creating a second left turn lane, allowing more cars to turn onto the interstate and get out of the main thoroughfare.
“There’s a concrete median on the bridge now and that will be removed and then some shoulder space will be taken up to make room for the additional lane. Hopefully, shortly after the holidays the contractor intends to start on this portion. It should take two months for him to put that additional turn lane on that bridge over the interstate,” says ALDOT Construction Engineer Gary Smith.
As for the I-65 widening project, officials say that is expected to be complete July 31st, 2020.
