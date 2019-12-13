7-year-old calls 911 after man is stabbed in face and head at Brookside home

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the head and face at a Brookside residence on December 11.
Brookside Police say they received a called of domestic assault at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the area of McConnell Lane. First responders discovered the victim severely bleeding with a large laceration to the head and face.
The suspect has been identified as as James Alvis, who is the father of the adult victim. Alvis fled but is in custody. He is facing charges of first-degree assault (a Class A felony) and possession of controlled substance.
Police say a verbal and physical altercation led to the attack, which included the suspect stabbing the victim with a knife.
A 7-year-old on the scene called 911 to report the incident. A 2-year-old child of the victim was also located inside the home. Neither the suspect or the victim live at the residence, police say.
Authorities say the home is a hot spot for criminal activity, including narcotics, prostitution and theft.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.