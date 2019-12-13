Wreaths Across America delivers wreaths to Fort McClellan in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Wreaths that will be laid at the headstones of military veterans in East Alabama, arrived today in Anniston.
Today, a truck from Wreaths Across America brought 51 boxes, containing 450 wreaths, to the National Guard Center at Fort McClellan.
The wreaths will be laid Saturday morning at 11, most of them at the Fort McClellan Cemetery. A few will be laid at the old Women’s Army Corps center at McClellan, and a few more will be laid at the POW cemetery.
A number of active duty guardsmen joined VFW members and other veterans in unloading the wreaths from the truck, fluffing them and laying them out.
"It's very nice to be able to help support and be able to remember these soldiers from the past...and to remember the soldiers of today, and teach the little ones and the older ones about what's going on," says Sgt. Arthur Jones IV of the Fort McClellan Training Center.
The cemetery was built when Fort McClellan was still open as an Army base. It closed in September 1999.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.