$32,000 worth of electronics stolen from Trussville Best Buy Wednesday morning

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people broke into a Trussville Best Buy and stole $32,000 worth of electronics early Wednesday morning.
According to the Trussville Police Dept, three masked people broke through three sets of doors and locks at the Best Buy in the Pinnacle. The suspects stole $32,000 worth of electronics including cell phones, headphones and drones. Some of the items were left broken inside the store, and some were found on the sidewalk outside.
Alarms were set off but the thieves were seen leaving in a black Lincoln Crossover before police could arrive.
The police chief believes the three could be part of a larger theft ring because similar burglaries have been reported at several other Best Buys in the eastern part of the country.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.