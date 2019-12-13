Tuscaloosa FOP honors fallen officer at Christmas dinner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fallen officer centerpieces sat on every table inside the Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order of Police lodge for their annual Christmas dinner. And this year, with a hero’s picture hung high above, the tradition took on a new meaning.
“Officer Cousette was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was very passionate about the FOP and he lost his life in the line of duty, so we felt like we should dedicate this service to him tonight,” Sgt. Sebo Sanders, president of the Tuscaloosa FOP said.
Investigator Dornell Cousette was killed in September after trying to serve arrest warrants. His best friend, Sgt. Sebo Sanders, says time doesn’t heal the pain of losing a brother in blue. He says it’s important the community never forget Cousette’s sacrifice.
“We are very passionate as far as our jobs. We are here to protect the community not harm the community. We want the police department to come together with the community where we can have a better community to live in,” Sanders said.
Cousette’s brother, who is a corrections officer, echoed Sgt. Sanders. Juan Hall says his brother touched so many lives.
“It feels good to see the community still remembering my brother…the love that he had for his community and his city and doing what he loved to do,” Hall said.
Hall says the senseless violence has a real impact on families, especially those whose loved ones run into danger to protect the community.
“Law enforcement is here to help everybody not to hurt you…and to everybody on the street, we need to stop this gun violence…enough is enough,” Hall said.
University of Alabama journalism students also showed their support by creating a website that honors Investigator Cousette’s service and sacrifice. You can take a look at their work at dornellcousette.wixsite.com
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.