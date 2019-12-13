UPDATE: Both schools are cleared; 2 Tuscaloosa Co. schools under lockdown/lockout due to threat

UPDATE: Both schools are cleared; 2 Tuscaloosa Co. schools under lockdown/lockout due to threat
(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff | December 13, 2019 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 1:06 PM

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Both schools are cleared, nothing was found.

ORIGINAL: Two Tuscaloosa County schools are under lockdown/lockout, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Echols Middle School is under lockdown. Lloyd Wood Education Center is under lockout due to the threat at Echols Middle.

No one is allowed to leave or enter the school.

The sheriff’s office announced the lockdown/lockout on Facebook, which can be viewed in full below.

ECHOLS MIDDLE SCHOOL - MESSAGE FROM THE TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM · Friday, December 13, 2019 Echols...

Posted by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.