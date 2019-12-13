UPDATE: Both schools are cleared; 2 Tuscaloosa Co. schools under lockdown/lockout due to threat

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Both schools are cleared, nothing was found.
ORIGINAL: Two Tuscaloosa County schools are under lockdown/lockout, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Echols Middle School is under lockdown. Lloyd Wood Education Center is under lockout due to the threat at Echols Middle.
No one is allowed to leave or enter the school.
The sheriff’s office announced the lockdown/lockout on Facebook, which can be viewed in full below.
