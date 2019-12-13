Teen brings gun to Weaver High School; no one injured

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, a 16-year-old male student brought a handgun to school at Weaver High School.
Someone reported him and the school principal confronted him and demanded the gun.
It’s not known if the gun was loaded, but Wade says they have no information that the boy planned to hurt anyone.
He’s been taken to Coosa Valley Youth Detention Center in Anniston. He’s charged as a juvenile with possession of a pistol without a permit, but other charges are said to be coming.
