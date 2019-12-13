Teacher arrested for public intoxication at a Jefferson County school

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies and the school system are investigating after a teacher was arrested and charged with public intoxication after what the school system calls an incident at Hueytown Middle School.
Christina Horton was arrested Thursday and booked into jail around 4:00 p.m.
Horton is a seventh grade English teacher.
We asked the Public Information Officer for the Jefferson County Schools whether a teacher had been drinking at work and was arrested.
We were emailed this statement: We are aware of this incident at Hueytown Middle School and are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
We were told this is an ongoing investigation and further information would need to come from the Sheriff’s Office.
