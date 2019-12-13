Spain Park student taking initiative to helps those in need

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Nicholas Carlisle is working with Wreaths Across America, to make a difference for families in his community.
Carlisle is a sophomore at Spain Park High School and has been involved with Wreaths Across America for four years. He raised money for a trip years ago, but then last year he started the Spain Park Community Hope Chest and raised about $3000. The funds were given to the families of students to help with bills or other needs.
Carlisle found to the work to be rewarding and something he wanted to continue, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.
“It’s great opportunity I’ve been given, through resources that have been provided for me through the schools and their cooperation. Even Wreaths Across America, they have been great with me and how I’ve been able to do it,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle has been working with Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Hoover. He plans to be there for the Wreath Laying at 11 a.m. tomorrow. There will also be a ceremony at National Cemetery in Shelby County.
