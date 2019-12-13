Sculpture unveiled during Tuscaloosa bicentennial celebration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The final day of Tuscaloosa’s 200th birthday began with an unveiling at the University of Alabama.
A 30-foot-tall, 9,500 pound sculpture, of the Roman goddess Minerva, was unveiled at The Park at Manderson Landing.
Local artists Caleb O’Conner and Craig Witherspoon worked on the sculpture for two years. Minerva is pictured in the University of Alabama seal.
More than 100 people attended a ceremony dedicating the artwork and recognizing Tuscaloosa and the University’s history.
“You know there’s one thing about Tuscaloosa, we come together and we celebrate well. We’re certainly doing that today,” Dr. Stuart Bell, President of the University of Alabama told the audience.
The Bicentennial celebration wraps up with the West Alabama Christmas Parade and a fireworks show.
