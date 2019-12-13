Saban Center announced during $1.25 million donation in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nick’s Foundation will play a big part in the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan thanks to a generous donation of more than $1 million.
The announcement was made during the end of a teacher appreciation luncheon Friday sponsored by the Nick’s Kids Foundation.
Nick and Terry Saban joined Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on the stage.
Terry Saban told the crowd the Sabans were donating $1 million dollars of their own money and $250,000 from the Nick’s Kids Foundation into a new learning center called the Saban Center that’s planned under the Elevate Tuscaloosa Plan.
It would combine several current facilities and programs into one place at the Tuscaloosa News building.
The Children’s Hands On Museum, Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater and the Tuscaloosa Public Library will all be in one place in the near future.
“Well what it builds for Tuscaloosa is an exceptional learning center, that ultimately will be second to none. And it shows the Saban family has not only been a difference maker for our community in terms of Alabama football. They’re a difference maker where it really matters and that’s in the lives of children,” Mayor Maddox said.
The $250,000 donation will go towards the Saban Center which will combine aspects of STEM programs and the arts.
"Terry and I could not be happier to partner with Mayor Maddox and the city of Tuscaloosa in the building and development of the multifaceted learning center which will present and encourage cutting edge knowledge and research in STEM as well as the arts,” said Nick Saban. “Children and adults alike will benefit from this incredible facility with many different ways of displaying knowledge including hands on experiences. This project fits our strong commitment to education as an end in itself as well as a door to open opportunities for all.”
The Saban Center will include a public park on the Black Warrior River adjacent to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.
Construction of that park will happen in Fall of 2020. Construction on the building will start in 2023.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.