Saban Center announced during $1.25 million donation in Tuscaloosa

"Terry and I could not be happier to partner with Mayor Maddox and the city of Tuscaloosa in the building and development of the multifaceted learning center which will present and encourage cutting edge knowledge and research in STEM as well as the arts,” said Nick Saban. “Children and adults alike will benefit from this incredible facility with many different ways of displaying knowledge including hands on experiences. This project fits our strong commitment to education as an end in itself as well as a door to open opportunities for all.”