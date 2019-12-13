Nick’s Kids Foundation recognizes teachers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nick’s Kids Foundation personally thanked dozens of Tuscaloosa-area teachers on Friday morning.
The charity hosted its annual teacher appreciation luncheon at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
50 teachers from Tuscaloosa City and County School were awarded plaques during a ceremony.
This is the eighth year the organization took teachers out to lunch and honored them for their work in the classroom.
“So, if you multiply about 40 or 50 times eight, we have been able to touch almost 400 teachers to thank them, to tell them we appreciate them for all that they do for our children," Terry Saban explained.
Those teachers also got $500 in gift cards and will be invited to an Alabama football game next season.
