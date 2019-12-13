Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing a Tucson high school student the day after graduation has been found mentally fit to stand trial. TV station KOLD reported 14-year-old Rene Manuel Yanez was in court Tuesday for a mental competency hearing. Prosecutors say Yanez will be tried as an adult on murder and other charges in Julian Zapeda’s shooting death on May 24. Yanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Dawn Priestman, Yanez’s attorney, declined to a request by The Associated Press to comment. The AP does not generally publish the names of juveniles who are charged with crimes, but is doing so in Yanez’s case because of the severity of the allegations and he is being tried as an adult.