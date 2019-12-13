How to keep the wrong people from accessing the tech in your home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Memphis, Tennessee family says someone hacked into their ring camera, and used it to taunt one of their children.
So what can you do to protect yourself if you use one of these devices? One of the best things that tech experts recommend is to enable two factor authentication. Also use strong passwords, and change them regularly. It’s also a good idea to not use the same password.
“You want to use a different username and password for all those devices. Because again, if you happen to be using the same username and password, and the bad actors obtain those credentials, they can then log in to multiple devices with that same login,” said Hunter Hudson, with ThreatAdvice.
Ring issued the following statement to our sister station WMC.
"Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.
Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords."
