FIRST ALERT: Showers likely this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are dealing with cloud cover and spotty showers mainly confined south of interstate I-20/59 as of 5 a.m. this morning. You’ll definitely need to grab a warm jacket and an umbrella for today. Temperatures are starting in the 40s for most locations. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph making it feel a few degrees colder. Showers will be possible at any time today, but the best chance of seeing rain for most of Central Alabama could occur late this afternoon and into the evening hours between 2-7 p.m. Heaviest rainfall will likely occur in east Alabama where totals could add up around a half inch of rain. Areas along and west of I-65 will likely see rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch or less. Temperatures this afternoon remain cool with highs in the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT: Rain should move out of our area late tonight and into tomorrow morning. We could see a few showers early Saturday, but I think most of us will remain dry during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows likely to drop into the low to mid-40s. Cloud cover will remain stubborn tomorrow, but I think clouds should decrease by the late evening hours. Highs likely climbing into the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Christmas parades should remain dry and breezy Saturday. Make sure you grab a jacket!
SUNDAY’S FORECAST: Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 30s Sunday morning with highs in the lower 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine with clouds increasing late in the evening hours ahead of our next system. Sunday will be a great day for yard work or holiday shopping.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing we will be watching is for the potential to see showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. We will likely heat up into the upper 60s to near 70°F Monday ahead of a strong cold front. The warmer temperatures combined with strong wind shear will give us the potential to see strong and severe storms for most of Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Greatest spots to see stronger storms will likely occur in west Alabama. The main concerns with Monday’s system is strong winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes. It is way too early to know the exact timing and details of the severe threat. It is very possible the threat could lower as we head into the weekend. Once the storms move through, temperatures will likely drop 20-30 degrees going into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid to upper 40s.
