FIRST ALERT: Showers likely this afternoon

NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing we will be watching is for the potential to see showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. We will likely heat up into the upper 60s to near 70°F Monday ahead of a strong cold front. The warmer temperatures combined with strong wind shear will give us the potential to see strong and severe storms for most of Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Greatest spots to see stronger storms will likely occur in west Alabama. The main concerns with Monday’s system is strong winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes. It is way too early to know the exact timing and details of the severe threat. It is very possible the threat could lower as we head into the weekend. Once the storms move through, temperatures will likely drop 20-30 degrees going into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid to upper 40s.