Exceptional children have Christmas party in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A special group of young people got their own Christmas party in Gadsden on Friday.
For years, Local 12 of the United Steelworkers (USW) Union has sponsored a Christmas party for the exceptional children in all of the schools in all three of Etowah County’s school systems.
The party's organizer says many of the children don't feel as comfortable attending a party like this at their own school as they do at a central setting like this one, the Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden.
“And that’s what we try to make it where they can come in here and be themselves, and have fun, enjoy it, dance, sing, holler, whatever they want to do, and that’s what we’ve got,” says Kip Williams of the USW.
The children saw a drum line, the dance line from Gadsden Middle School, and each child received a gift from Santa Claus himself.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.