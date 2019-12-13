Chilton County School system using technology to improve school bus safety

CHILTON CO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County School system is using technology to help keep kids safe.
By January, every school bus will be equipped with a new radio that will allow bus drivers to connect directly to the county’s 911 center, by hitting a single button.
In addition, the school system just started using bus tracking software that shows the real-time location of each vehicle.
School leaders say both of these devices would prove extremely beneficial in an emergency.
“It can save 10 minutes probably getting to a bus, knowing where it’s at. Because when a bus driver calls in and says hey I’m on x-y-z road by the blue house, that can mean a lot (of different places)," said Mickey Hardwick, Chilton County Safe School Coordinator.
The school system also recently tied all of their cameras into a real-time network. It can be viewed at the board office, at the 911 center, or by law enforcement.
School resource officers can even access the cameras on their phones.
“They’re going into the unknown. So, I think the most information that we can share with them - that what’s around the corner, or what they are fixing to go into - can really benefit them in being prepared,” said Hardwick.
