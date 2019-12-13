The Bronze Bomber meets the Pope

View this post on Instagram

What a honor it was to meet the #Pope @franciscus today. He’s truly a remarkable man that represents True Love, Happiness and World Peace for all human race. He also enjoys pizza and a huge boxing fan and you know he’s apart of the #BombZquad Family Baby. Much love from me Pope Francis and I’m wishing you many many blessings your way🙏🏿🤴🏿 #TilThisDay