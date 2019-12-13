The Bronze Bomber meets the Pope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So this is cool.
The Bronze Bomber and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder met Pope Francis Friday.
According to TMZ Sports The WBC heavyweight champ and his fiancee were in the Vatican after visiting a children’s hospital in Rome.
"What a honor it was to meet the #Pope @franciscus today," Wilder said of the visit. "He’s truly a remarkable man that represents True Love, Happiness and World Peace for all human race."
Wilder went on to say Pope Francis is a huge boxing fan.
Wilder said “I’m having a blast and they love me here OMG.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.