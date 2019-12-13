BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is blooming.
100 volunteers with Regions Bank, Protective Life, Landscape Workshop and Children’s of Alabama planted beds along ten city blocks in the Parkside district Friday morning.
The flower beds will include a red and yellow pansy mix, red tulips and yellow daffodils.
Blooming Birmingham is also aimed at helping Birmingham to continue to grow into a better place.
Children’s of Alabama CEO Mike Warren said, “To have these volunteers out here on a not so great weather day is a pretty special thing. This is the first day. They’ll be back in the spring for the other plantings so this is the beginning of making Birmingham bloom.”
Experts from the St. Clair County Master Gardeners selected the plantings and helped lead the volunteer groups.
