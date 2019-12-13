Auburn’s 2nd year to play in the Mike Slive Invitational in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers are in the 'Ham to play St. Louis Saturday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC for the Mike Slive Invitational.
But the basketball game action is only half of the battle. The game is played in honor of longtime SEC Commissioner Mike Slive who died of prostate cancer.
Men between the ages of 40 and 70 will have a chance to get prostate cancer screenings done at the game.
Friday morning Coach Pearl and WBRC Fox6 reporter Jeh Jeh Pruitt both got screened.
The game will feature two defending conference champions, 14th ranked Auburn Tigers and St. Louis Billikens.
Tip off is at 3:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Last year 15,000 attended.
Screenings start at 1:30pm and will go through the end of half time.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.