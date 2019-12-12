Two more Alabama cities become human tracking free zones

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - City councils for Birmingham and Mountain Brook voted Tuesday to make both cities a human trafficking free zone.
Birmingham made the decision ahead of The World Games coming in 2021.
The program is an initiative focused on reducing the demand for sex-trafficked victims.
It’s implemented in collaboration with law enforcement, certain organizations and churches.
The area is a big focus because I-20 is known as The Sex Trafficking Superhighway.
According to Homeland Security it’s the most trafficked stretch of interstate in the country.
